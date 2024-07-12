Canton-Area Woman Sentenced, Years After Gambling Raid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another sentencing in connection with the raids on those supposed “skilled gaming” parlors that were shut down back in 2018.

The Repository says Stephanie Condric from the Canton area must serve four months in federal prison, forfeiting or paying restitution to the IRS totalling over $300,000.

Condric owned Gametastic on 12th Street NW in the Meyers Lake area of Canton Township.

it was also known as Match Play 777.

She entered into a plea agreement with the feds.

She joins two local men facing federal prison terms after their businesses were also raided back in 2018.