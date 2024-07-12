News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton-Area Woman Sentenced, Years After Gambling Raid

By Jim Michaels
July 12, 2024 9:15AM EDT
Share
Canton-Area Woman Sentenced, Years After Gambling Raid
Carl B Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland (Courtesy GSA)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another sentencing in connection with the raids on those supposed “skilled gaming” parlors that were shut down back in 2018.

The Repository says Stephanie Condric from the Canton area must serve four months in federal prison, forfeiting or paying restitution to the IRS totalling over $300,000.

Condric owned Gametastic on 12th Street NW in the Meyers Lake area of Canton Township.

it was also known as Match Play 777.

She entered into a plea agreement with the feds.

She joins two local men facing federal prison terms after their businesses were also raided back in 2018.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

SCSO Leading Death Investigation of Raychel Sheridan
3

UPDATE: Missing Woman's Body Found, Boyfriend Jailed
4

Donny Osmond: Not what I expected!
5

Case of Man Charged in Son's Killing Moves to Grand Jury