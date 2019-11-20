Canton Ballet’s Nutcracker Tix On Sale
Cassandra Crowley, Executive Director of the Canton Ballet, stopped into WHBC to talk about the upcoming Nutcracker Ballet. The event will feature four public performances on December 13, 14 & 15, 2019.
A beloved holiday tradition, The Nutcracker invites audiences inside the imaginative dreams of young Clara as she journeys with her Nutcracker Prince to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, featuring Pennsylvania Ballet principal dancer Lillian DiPiazza and Canton Ballet alumnus and principal guest artist with Bavarian State Ballet Zachary Catazaro.
Crowley emphasized that the two matinees usually sell out early, so it’s advisable to get your tickets now.
Listen to Cassandra’s Interview