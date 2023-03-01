News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

By Jim Michaels
March 1, 2023 3:20PM EST
Share
Canton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Courtesy Canton police

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police and FBI agents yesterday arrested a suspect in connection with that bank robbery last month inside the Giant Eagle store on Raff Road SW at West Tuscarawas Street.

34-year-old Andrew Fisher is charged with aggravated robbery.

Fisher also faces a couple of felony drug charges.

He was picked up without incident at a home on 30th Street NW.

The Huntington branch inside the store was held up by a man wearing a ski mask and demanding money.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Arrests Made in Latest Canton Homicide
3

Did Train Travel Through Stark County?
4

A Stabbing in Canton has Police Searching for a Suspect
5

Comedian Kevin Hart Coming to Canton