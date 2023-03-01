Canton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

Courtesy Canton police

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police and FBI agents yesterday arrested a suspect in connection with that bank robbery last month inside the Giant Eagle store on Raff Road SW at West Tuscarawas Street.

34-year-old Andrew Fisher is charged with aggravated robbery.

Fisher also faces a couple of felony drug charges.

He was picked up without incident at a home on 30th Street NW.

The Huntington branch inside the store was held up by a man wearing a ski mask and demanding money.