Canton BBB Office Warns of Tax Scam Using U.S. Mail

Jim Michaels
Feb 25, 2021 @ 5:44am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Better Business Bureau is warning about a scam letter that some local residents are getting in the mail.

It claims to be a “distraint warrant”, indicating back taxes are owed to The Federal Tax Authorities, even though it purports to be sent from a non-existent Stark County tax office.

Letter received by Canton-area resident (BBB)
There are a lot of other red flags indicating the letter is phony.

If you receive one, you can report it to the BBB’s Scam Tracker service or to the FTC.

The BBB urges not calling the hone number on the letter.

