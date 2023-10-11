News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Begins 2024 Budget Process

By Jim Michaels
October 11, 2023 4:25AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s October.

It’s typically the time of year when municipal and county governments start looking at next year’s budget.

In Canton, department heads are turning in their 2024 requests to Finance Director Mark Crouse.

He will “crunch the numbers” and come up with a spending plan, likely in the range of $70 million for the General Fund, where it’s been the last few years.

The final budget doesn’t need to be approved until the end of March.

