Canton Borrowing $47 Million to Upgrade Sugarcreek Aquifer

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has given the OK to borrow the $47 million needed to renovate the Sugarcreek water plant and wellfield south of Navarre.

The design work has been done and Great Lakes Construction is now purchasing the needed materials, hoping to begin work January 1, according to the water department.

The price tag is much higher than earlier estimates, but also includes construction oversight and other particulars.

There hasn’t been a major renovation there since the plant was built in 1961.

50-percent of the department’s water comes from that wellfield.