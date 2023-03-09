Canton Broadband Fiber Plan Brings Along County Partnership

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, Carl Roath, left, a worker with the Mason County (Wash.) Public Utility District, pulls fiber optic cable off of a spool, as he works with a team to install broadband internet service to homes in a rural area surrounding Lake Christine near Belfair, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton’s plan to tie the city together with broadband fiber may also lead to an expansion of a current agreement with Stark County where both entities share fiber resources.

The county reportedly wants to bring faster fiber to outlying buildings like the jail, engineer’s office and health department.

Canton hopes to use $6.6 million in ARPA money to install fiber that would connect all city buildings.

This, while creating the “backbone” for high-speed internet service to businesses and residences.