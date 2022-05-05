      Weather Alert

Canton Business Receives National Small Business Week Award

Jim Michaels
May 5, 2022 @ 4:16am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This week is National Small Business Week, and one Canton employer is getting special recognition.

CEO Bob Vitale of Midwest Industrial Supply will receive the SBA’s Northern Ohio Exporter of the Year award at a virtual celebration later this week.

The company’s environmentally-friendly solutions for dust, friction and unstable soil in the workplace can be found all around the world.

About 100 employees work at Midwest’s facilities on Madison Court and 3rd Street SE.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Another Plea, Sentence: 'Mom' Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler Son
Long-Awaited Grocery-and-More Store Opening in Jackson
Stark Leaders: Tourism Spike Coming for 2024 Solar Eclipse
Former Massillon Woman Sentenced in Disturbing Child Abuse Case
Connect With Us Listen To Us On