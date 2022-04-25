Canton, CCSD Offer Summertime Programs for Youth
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is spending over $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.
A lot of it benefits the city’s youth as we get closer to the summer season.
The city’s annual Learning and Work Program has high school students at risk of not graduating.
They attend classes in the morning and work for a few hours in the afternoon.
The city contributed $490,000 to that program, with the Canton City School District providing another $165,000.
The school district says parents and guardians of eligible children should check for a ParentSquare notification.
The county Community Action Agency, En-Rich-Ment and Simply Youth are the program providers.
There’s also $630,000 in place for a thousand city children to attend a camp of interest, with 13 different agencies providing programming.