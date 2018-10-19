CANTON CHARGE 2018-19 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

The Canton Charge, powered by the Cleveland Cavaliers, have released the full slate of giveaways, theme nights and promotions for the upcoming 2018-19 NBA G League season. The fun begins with the Home Opener and magnet schedule giveaway presented by State Farm on Saturday, Nov. 10th! Tickets to all 24 home games go on sale Monday, Oct. 22nd at 10:00 a.m. by calling 866-444-1944 or by heading to CantonCharge.com! 2018-19 GIVEAWAY HIGHLIGHTS Cavs Game Series – Cleveland’s finest will be visiting Canton throughout this season during the Cavs Game Series presented by Goodyear! The first 2,000 fans at the Saturday, Dec. 15 th game will bring home a bobblehead of Cavs All-Star Kevin Love presented by Goodyear . Cavs Night presented by State Farm returns on Saturday, Jan. 19 th with t-shirts for the first 2,000 fans that arrive to the Civic Center. The eighth overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Collin Sexton’s bobblehead will debut to the first 2,000 fans at the Saturday, Mar. 9 th game in Canton. Akron native Larry Nance Jr. will be honored with a bobblehead for the first 2,000 fans at Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Mar. 16 th .

– We'll cap off the regular season with our annual celebration of Charge Nation on Saturday Mar. 16th with the Larry Nance Jr. bobblehead giveaway plus thousands of dollars' worth of prizes will be randomly up for grabs throughout the evening! Canton's 24 game home schedule features 14 weekend games (three Friday, ten Saturday, one Sunday), including the game at The Q, and 10 weekday games. Dollar Dog Nights presented by Sugardale are back for every Friday game this season as well as the Dec. 27th home contest and the Feb. 2nd game at The Q. As always, all are welcome to take a crack at postgame free throws on the court on Fridays and players meet fans & sign autographs after every Saturday home game in Canton.