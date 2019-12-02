Canton Christmas Tree is Back Up on Display
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After taking a fall on Wednesday and spending the entire holiday weekend on the ground, the Christmas tree located at Central plaza at Tuscarwas Street and Market Avenue is back on display.
Accuweather says winds as strong as 50 to 60 miles per hour were in the area on Wednesday, causing the base of the tree to snap.
The once proud and pretty tree spent the past five nights laying on the ground of the plaza, waiting to be fixed.
City Workers tended to the Blue Spruce this morning, making some alterations to the tree before putting it back in place.
Canton Public Service Director John Highman says three to four inches of the tree were chopped off at the base where it originally snapped. A few branches that were damaged were also removed before the now 20 foot tree was placed up right.
Lights, ornaments and other decorations were placed back on the tree this afternoon. As the sun set on Monday night, the tree was once again, shining bright.