      Breaking News
Chief Angelo: ‘Everything Was Just in a Pile, On Top of the Child’

Canton City Health Commissioner Jim Adams addresses the new masking orders

Jon Bozeka
May 18, 2021 @ 1:01pm
Jim Adams, Canton City Public Health Director. (WHBC News)

Does Jim think it’s too early to make these changes? Listen to what he told Jon below.

 

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Portman Wants Alternative to $300 Federal Unemployment Payment
North Canton Man Accused of Child Rape
Governor Pulls Off Mask, Other Requirements in 3 Weeks, Offers Vaccine Enticements
Akron Man Enters Plea in 2020 Shooting Death of Local MMA Fighter