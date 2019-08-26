Canton City School Board Looking to Fill Open Spot
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton City School District Board of Education is scheduled to have a special, closed door meeting Tuesday at 6:00 pm to interview a handful of candidates who are interested in filling the open seat on board.
Four people people have applied for the position, all looking to take the vacant spot left by Richard Milligan, who resigned on August 12.
The board is expected to appoint one of the four candidates during a meeting scheduled on September 9. The newly appointed member will represent the northern section of the district.