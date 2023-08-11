Canton City School Year Starts Saturday With ‘Fun Day’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – School bells are poised to ring, and the Canton City School District wants students and parents and guardians to be ready.
So there’s a Family Fun Day underway Saturday from 10 to 1 at Thurman Munson Stadium.
There will be games, crafts and an opportunity to meet staff from each school.
Also, food will be served starting at 11:30.
4th, 7th and 9th graders return to the classroom on Tuesday of next week.
All 7000 students return on Wednesday.