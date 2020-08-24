      Weather Alert

Canton City Schools Begin Term With Device Distribution

Jim Michaels
Aug 24, 2020 @ 6:56am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most school districts are back in buildings as of Monday.

It’s different though for the Canton City School District, where students start to pick up their IPads from their home buildings.

There are no in-person classes in Canton until September 8.

Superintendent Jeff Talbert says it will look very different, with pre-K thru grade 5 going five days a week, and 6 to 12 going two days a week.

50-percent of students are attending the Bulldog Virtual Academy.

Canton City Council may pass legislation Monday night, passing along CARES Act money to the district to make more WiFi hotspots available to students who need it.

When students get their devices, they begin communicating with their teachers.

