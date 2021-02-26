Canton City Schools Face Busy Next Few Months with ‘Design for Excellence’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’ll be a busy couple of months for the Canton City School District, in order to implement the Design for Excellence plan approved the other night.
Parents will be getting letters next week, informing them of the schools their children will be attending, while also offering choice school options.
There will be choice school meetings, with parents and guardians making those choice selections in April.
They hope to then have the staff configured in May.
Superintendent Jeff Talbert says the district will save $3 million next year, and possibly $2 million or more in each of the next two school years.
Talbert says it’s also about aligning school buildings to support a higher quality of learning.