Canton City Schools Make Major Cuts
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some major cuts were made Monday evening by Canton City Schools. 54 people were let go, saving the district north of $5 million.
The district recently received some financial help from the passing of a levy earlier this month. However, School Board President JR Rinaldi says the cuts were planned to take place regardless if the levy passed or not.
Rinaldi joined Pam Cook earlier today on Canton’s Morning News. Check out the full interview below to hear what went behind the decision.