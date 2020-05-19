      Breaking News
Tuesday Update: DeWine Announces New Public Health Policy

Canton City Schools Make Major Cuts

Noah Hiles
May 19, 2020 @ 5:12pm
WHBC News

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some major cuts were made Monday evening by Canton City Schools. 54 people were let go, saving the district north of $5 million.

The district recently received some financial help from the passing of a levy earlier this month. However, School Board President JR Rinaldi says the cuts were planned to take place regardless if the levy passed or not.

Rinaldi joined Pam Cook earlier today on Canton’s Morning News. Check out the full interview below to hear what went behind the decision.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon