Canton-Cleveland Not Getting The NFL Draft Again

(WHBC) – The NFL owners voted on Wednesday and announced that the 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas.

Canton and Cleveland had combined to work with the Browns to try and convince the NFL that the 2020 Draft should be held in Ohio splitting the 3 day event between Canton and Cleveland.

The two cities also had a bid in for the NFL Draft in 2019 as well and failed, but were hopeful that they would get the major event in the year 2020.

Officials say, even though northeast Ohio won’t be hosting the draft in 2020, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the City of Canton continue to focus on a big celebration of the founding of the NFL to take place in 2020.

The NFL, which got its start in Canton, will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2020.