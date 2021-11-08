Canton Company Grows Quickly, Not Impacted by Pandemic
Pictured from Left to Right – Todd Scott, CI/Quality Manager - AmbaFlex, Bill Hexamer, President – Stark Development Board, Bill Smith, County Commissioner, Salahuddin Ali, Ambaveyor Lead – AmbaFlex, David Spencer, Vice President – AmbaFlex, John Picard – Architect of the project, Rodney Bucher, Construction Manager – AmbaFlex, and Ty Brown, Warehouse Manager – AmbaFlex. (Courtesy AmbaFlex)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Work has begun on a new 50,000 square foot building on the property of AmbaFlex on Raff Road SW in Canton.
The company opened its doors in Canton in 2010 with three employees.
Now they have over 160, with more to come.
They make spiral and other types of conveyor systems that are becoming popular in warehouse settings.
They hope to move into the new building next Spring.