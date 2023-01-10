Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area.

The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.

That could take a few months.

The city approved its first DORA for the downtown area in 2016.

Bar and restaurant patrons are able to walk around the designated area carrying an alcoholic beverage.

Several new eateries are set to open soon on the Village campus.