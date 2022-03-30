      Weather Alert

Canton Council Locks 2022 Spending Plan in Place

Jim Michaels
Mar 30, 2022 @ 4:20am
Canton City Council chambers (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has a 2022 budget in place, planning to spend $68.3 million this year.

That’s eight-percent more than what was spent last year.

Police and fire services are the biggest budget items, and both are higher.

Union members in both departments are receiving raises.

Also, the city has made decisions to raise starting pay for police officers and firefighters.

The nearly $70 million in anticipated revenue this year includes $8.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

