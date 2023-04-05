Canton Council OKs 3 Waterline Projects

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved waterline work for 2023.

Funding is going to three separate projects to replace what are termed “failing” main water lines.

There are projects on 34th Street NW and Fairmont Blvd NE.

Those as well as a project to enlarge 435 feet of waterline on Cromer Blvd near the Cromer Reservoir which will be seeing a renovation soon.

A sanitary sewer line will be replaced in that area as well.

Council also approved a study of low water pressure, though Councilman Frank Morris voted against it.

Two of the water projects are partially funded with grants and no-interest loans from the Ohio Public Works Commission.