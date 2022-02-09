Canton Council OKs 3-Year Deal With Firefighters Union, 6-Percent Raise in Year 1
Canton Fire Department
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has accepted a factfinder’s report coming out of contract negotiations with the Firefighters Local.
The deal provides significant raises for firefighters for the next three years.
The union members will be getting a six-percent pay increase this year, with three-percent increases the remaining two years.
The report indicated the union members were underpaid compared to colleagues in similar-sized cities in Ohio.
The city is still negotiating with the Canton Police Patrolman’s Association and the city’s FOP.
City Council unanimously approved the package.