Canton Council OKs 3-Year Deal With Firefighters Union, 6-Percent Raise in Year 1

Jim Michaels
Feb 9, 2022 @ 4:52am
Canton Fire Department

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has accepted a factfinder’s report coming out of contract negotiations with the Firefighters Local.

The deal provides significant raises for firefighters for the next three years.

The union members will be getting a six-percent pay increase this year, with three-percent increases the remaining two years.

The report indicated the union members were underpaid compared to colleagues in similar-sized cities in Ohio.

The city is still negotiating with the Canton Police Patrolman’s Association and the city’s FOP.

City Council unanimously approved the package.

