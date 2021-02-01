      Weather Alert

Canton Council OK’s Changes for Millenium Building Project

Jim Michaels
Feb 1, 2021 @ 4:25am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has done a re-do on the Millenium Building project.

It’s the building that used to have the big “Day Ketterer” sign on the front.

With another name added to the new ownership group, council has again given its blessing to a $2 million expenditure out of Issue 13 funds for refinancing the current mortgage on the building as well as for tenant improvements.

The law firm of Tzanags Plakas Mannos is moving into the building at Market Avenue N and 2nd Street.

