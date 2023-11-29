Canton Council OKs Design Process for Updates at Civic Center

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council is moving forward with plans to upgrade the Memorial Civic Center.

They agreed to spend $2.7 million in ARPA funding so that the architectural firm SoL/Harris/Day can design some lighting, plumbing, power, audio and HVAC upgrades.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says the Market Avenue N entertainment facility is clean, bright and in good condition.

Some council members say even more upgrades are needed.

The facility is 72 years old.