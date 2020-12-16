Canton Council OK’s Temporary 2021 Spending Plan
Canton City Council chambers (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At its final scheduled meeting of the year, Canton City Council approved a $257 million temporary budget for 2021.
It’s very close to the spending plan put in place in 2020.
The budget includes the $64 million general fund budget, $12 million capital budget and other budgets.
The plan must be finalized by the end of March, but Mayor Tom Bernabei expects little will change.