Canton Council Providing $1.3 Million for SE Medical/Grocery Facility

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved a grant of $1.3 million to the group Canton for All People.

It targets renovations at the former SMHA-owned building in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE.

Those renovations are expected to cost over $1.6 million

Plans are for a My Community Health Center and a grocery store.

The grocery store will be operated by Stark Fresh with an assist from the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.

The building has been vacant for more than eight years, according to the mayor.

The grant money comes from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Churches and other non-profits have also contributed to the effort.