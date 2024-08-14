Canton Council Raises Pay for Police, Fire Cadets

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Starting pay for newly-hired police officers and firefighters in Canton is going up.

City council agreed to raise pay for cadets up to $3000 annually.

But this time they tied the pay level to PD and FD union contracts, fixing their pay at three-percent below the first step on the appropriate union pay scale.

Mayor Bill Sherer says the city must compete with other jurisdictions if it wants talented first responders.

There’s also a plan to eliminate a special two-year cadet term for some firefighters.

The term is usually one year.

The they join their respective union.