Canton Council Redraws Ward Boundaries Due to Census Figures
Canton City Council chambers (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – About 500 Canton residents are moving into different wards, due to the 2020 Census.
City council has approved a new ward map that brings more people into Ward 1 west of downtown and north of West Tusc.
This, while some residents in Ward 8 are being moved into Ward 7 since the population at the northern end of the city increased.
The wards are supposed to be relatively equal in numbers.
With the census pegging the city’s population over 70,000 though, council remains at nine ward members and three at-large members.