Canton Council Rezones, Replats for Future
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a way to set up properties in Canton for their next useful purpose.
City Council has gone along with Planning Commission recommendations, changing the zoning designation for 25 different parcels of land, including the property that now makes up the Skyland Pines Golf Course.
It will now be zoned “light industrial”.
There are rumors that Amazon is interested in the property, but the property has not been listed for sale and it remains open for business.
Also a replat of the Canton Centre Mall property was approved, making it into five different parcels.
One of them is the former Macy’s store which is in the process of being sold.