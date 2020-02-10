      Weather Alert

Canton Council Set to Approve Entertainment District Monday Night

Jim Michaels
Feb 10, 2020 @ 4:26am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s hard to get a liquor permit if you want to open a business serving alcohol in downtown Canton.

It could get a little easier soon.

City Council is expected to approve a measure Monday night creating a Community Entertainment District.

If the state Department of Liquor Control approves, 15 new liquor permits would be created in the district which runs either side of Market Avenue from 11th Street to the south to 12th Street to the north.

Green and Akron already have such districts.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon