Canton Council Set to Approve Entertainment District Monday Night
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s hard to get a liquor permit if you want to open a business serving alcohol in downtown Canton.
It could get a little easier soon.
City Council is expected to approve a measure Monday night creating a Community Entertainment District.
If the state Department of Liquor Control approves, 15 new liquor permits would be created in the district which runs either side of Market Avenue from 11th Street to the south to 12th Street to the north.
Green and Akron already have such districts.