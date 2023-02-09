Canton Council With ARPA Funds for Former Church Demo

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Urban renewal, with the help of a car dealership synonymous with Canton.

City council has approved up to $200,000 in ARPA funding for the demolition including asbestos removal of a former church building.

It’s the Calvary Presbyterian Church building in the 1500 block of Shorb Avenue NW.

The building was sold in 2016 when the congregation moved to North Canton.

Eric Kempthorn from the Kempthorn family has purchased the property for the purpose of creating green space.

The congregation moved to North Canton in 2015 and the once-beautiful church has slowly fallen into disrepair.