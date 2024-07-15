Canton, County With Mosquito Spraying This Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In time for Enshrinement Week, Canton City Public Health is doing mosquito spraying starting Monday night and continuing until next Wednesday.

The first three days will be spent in the northwest quadrant of the city, then it’s on to the southwest.

Then it’s the northeast and southeast quadrants next week.

Here’s more from the city’s health department:

CCPH vector control practices include identifying and removing areas of stagnant water; larviciding, which kills mosquitoes at the larval state and is the primary method of mosquito abatement; trapping and submitting mosquitoes to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to be tested for West Nile Virus (WNV); and spraying, which targets adult mosquitoes.

City residents can take an active part in helping reduce mosquitoes by removing items from yards that collect and hold water such as old tires, cans, buckets and bottles. Having received word from ODH of mosquito samples testing positive for WNV, CCPH encourages residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by limiting time outdoors during peak mosquito activity (dusk to dawn) and using an approved insect repellant when outdoors.

Mosquito spraying will take place as follows:

NW AREA OF CANTON CITY

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, JULY 15 – 17

East Boundary Market Avenue

North Boundary North City Limits

West Boundary West City Limits

South Boundary Tuscarawas Street

SW AREA OF CANTON CITY

THURSDAY – FRIDAY, JULY 18 & 19

East Boundary Market Avenue

North Boundary Tuscarawas Street

West Boundary West City Limits

South Boundary South City Limits

NE AREA OF CANTON CITY

MONDAY – TUESDAY, JULY 22 & 23

East Boundary East City Limits

North Boundary North City Limits

West Boundary Market Avenue

South Boundary Tuscarawas Street

SE AREA OF CANTON CITY

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

East Boundary East City Limits

North Boundary Tuscarawas Street

West Boundary Market Avenue

South Boundary South City Limits

Spraying hours will be from 9:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. In the event of rain, windy conditions or low temperatures during any of the above scheduled dates, spraying will be rescheduled for July 25 and 26.

Residents with respiratory ailments should take necessary precautions to protect themselves and beekeepers should protect their hives.

Questions should be directed to Gus Dria, Environmental Health Supervisor, at 330.438.4647.

And here’s the schedule from the Stark County Health Department this week:

TUESDAY 7/16/2024

VILLAGE OF NAVARRE

VILLAGE OF HILLS &DALES

WEDNESDAY 7/17/2024

PERRY TOWNSHIP

NORTH BOUNDARY: LINCOLN WAY EAST

SOUTH BOUNDARY: ROUTE 30

EAST BOUNDARY: PERRY DR SW

WEST BOUNDARY: MASSILLON CITY LIMITS

PERRY AND CANTON TOWNSHIPS

NORTH BOUNDARY: TOWNSHIP LIMITS

SOUTH BOUNDARY: TUSCARAWAS ST WEST

EAST BOUNDARY: CANTON CITY LIMITS

WEST BOUNDARY: PERRY DR NW

THURSDAY 7/18/2024

CANTON TOWNSHIP

NORTH BOUNDARY: CANTON CITY LIMITS

SOUTH BOUNDARY: CARNWISE ST SW

EAST BOUNDARY: CENTRAL AVE SE

WEST BOUNDARY: DUEBER AVE SW

PLAIN TOWNSHIP

NORTH BOUNDARY: FULTON DR NW

SOUTH BOUNDARY: CANTON CITY LIMITS

EAST BOUNDARY: CANTON CITY LIMITS

WEST BOUNDARY: LAKESIDE AVE NW

LAKE TOWNSHIP

NORTH BOUNDARY: STATE ST

SOUTH BOUNDARY: MT PLEASANT ST NW

EAST BOUNDARY: STOVER AVE NW

WEST BOUNDARY: COUNTY LINE