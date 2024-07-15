Canton, County With Mosquito Spraying This Week
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In time for Enshrinement Week, Canton City Public Health is doing mosquito spraying starting Monday night and continuing until next Wednesday.
The first three days will be spent in the northwest quadrant of the city, then it’s on to the southwest.
Then it’s the northeast and southeast quadrants next week.
Here’s more from the city’s health department:
CCPH vector control practices include identifying and removing areas of stagnant water; larviciding, which kills mosquitoes at the larval state and is the primary method of mosquito abatement; trapping and submitting mosquitoes to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to be tested for West Nile Virus (WNV); and spraying, which targets adult mosquitoes.
City residents can take an active part in helping reduce mosquitoes by removing items from yards that collect and hold water such as old tires, cans, buckets and bottles. Having received word from ODH of mosquito samples testing positive for WNV, CCPH encourages residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by limiting time outdoors during peak mosquito activity (dusk to dawn) and using an approved insect repellant when outdoors.
Mosquito spraying will take place as follows:
NW AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, JULY 15 – 17
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street
SW AREA OF CANTON CITY
THURSDAY – FRIDAY, JULY 18 & 19
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary South City Limits
NE AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – TUESDAY, JULY 22 & 23
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street
SE AREA OF CANTON CITY
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary South City Limits
Spraying hours will be from 9:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. In the event of rain, windy conditions or low temperatures during any of the above scheduled dates, spraying will be rescheduled for July 25 and 26.
Residents with respiratory ailments should take necessary precautions to protect themselves and beekeepers should protect their hives.
Questions should be directed to Gus Dria, Environmental Health Supervisor, at 330.438.4647.
And here’s the schedule from the Stark County Health Department this week:
TUESDAY 7/16/2024
VILLAGE OF NAVARRE
VILLAGE OF HILLS &DALES
WEDNESDAY 7/17/2024
PERRY TOWNSHIP
NORTH BOUNDARY: LINCOLN WAY EAST
SOUTH BOUNDARY: ROUTE 30
EAST BOUNDARY: PERRY DR SW
WEST BOUNDARY: MASSILLON CITY LIMITS
PERRY AND CANTON TOWNSHIPS
NORTH BOUNDARY: TOWNSHIP LIMITS
SOUTH BOUNDARY: TUSCARAWAS ST WEST
EAST BOUNDARY: CANTON CITY LIMITS
WEST BOUNDARY: PERRY DR NW
THURSDAY 7/18/2024
CANTON TOWNSHIP
NORTH BOUNDARY: CANTON CITY LIMITS
SOUTH BOUNDARY: CARNWISE ST SW
EAST BOUNDARY: CENTRAL AVE SE
WEST BOUNDARY: DUEBER AVE SW
PLAIN TOWNSHIP
NORTH BOUNDARY: FULTON DR NW
SOUTH BOUNDARY: CANTON CITY LIMITS
EAST BOUNDARY: CANTON CITY LIMITS
WEST BOUNDARY: LAKESIDE AVE NW
LAKE TOWNSHIP
NORTH BOUNDARY: STATE ST
SOUTH BOUNDARY: MT PLEASANT ST NW
EAST BOUNDARY: STOVER AVE NW
WEST BOUNDARY: COUNTY LINE