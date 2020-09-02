Canton Couple Charged in Abuse of 7-Year-Old
derek Mayle and Lillian Cottrell (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A disturbing story of child abuse in Canton.
A city couple is accused of torturing a 7-year-old girl over a period of seven months last year, even locking her up in a dog cage.
Jail and court records show that both 29-year-old Lillian Cottrell and 30-year-old Derek Mayle face felony endangering children charges.
They were arrested at their home on 5th Street NE on Tuesday.
The child is reportedly related to Cottrell.
She is now with another relative.
A couple of older boys in the house were also removed.