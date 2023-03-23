Canton Couple Charged with Attempted Murder

Canton Police are investigating what they say is the attempted murder of a 36-year old Canton man Wednesday afternoon. Officers went to a shooting call on Rowland Avenue NE and found Melvin Stevenson laying in a gravel driveway. He had been shot in the head and body. He was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Detectives used the police department’s camera system in the real-time crime center and were able to identify the suspects and their location. 29-year old Errol Frank and his wife, 29-year old Tricia Stevenson-Frank were arrested and charged. Errol is charged with attempted murder and Tricia with obstructing justice.

This investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police