Canton Couple Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton couple faces 23 ‘prohibitions concerning companion animals’ charges.

This, after seven dead dogs and cats and 16 malnourished animals were found in their home.

21-year-old Cynthia and 20-year-old Ethan Schmidgall had their cases bound over to Stark County Common Pleas Court from Canton Municipal Court on Thursday.

They were arrested last Friday.

Seven of the charges related to the deceased animals are felony counts.

Police and the Stark County Humane Society reportedly came to the house on Henry Avenue SW south of Route 30 and made the grisly discovery.

Some of the dead dogs were decomposed.

The humane society is caring for the surviving dogs and cats.