Canton Couple Indicted in Animal Cruelty Case

CANTON, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Canton couple has been indicted on animal cruelty charges.

That, for leaving nearly two dozen cats and dogs without food and water in their Henry Avenue SW home.

20-year-old Ethan and 21-year-old Cynthia Schmidgall face 16 counts.

Seven of the animals were dead.

Three of the charges are felonies.

Canton police made the discovery back in June.

The Stark County Humane Society was caring for the surviving animals.