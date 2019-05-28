Canton: Curfew For Minors Will Be Enforced
WHBC News
(News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – The City of Canton is reaffirming its curfew guidelines as schools let out for the summer and kids have more time on their hands.
The city curfew states that no minor shall loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play, or be in any vehicle, in or upon any public place between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday night through Thursday night, and between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., Friday through Saturday night.
The city says the safety, health and wellness of Canton’s youth remains a top priority during the summer months.
“Keeping our youth safe is our top priority,” stated Andrea M. Perry, Director of Public Safety.
“Our officers want them to enjoy their summer, but also know that this curfew will be enforced to protect them and not to punish them.”