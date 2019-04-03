Canton Dispensary Working On Tincture Situation

(WHBC) – People who stopped by a medical marijuana dispensary in Canton on Wednesday hoping to get their hands on a new product were left disappointed.

The Botanist says “due to an unforeseen technical integration challenge” they were unable to sell medical marijuana tinctures (an alcohol based cannabis extract) to registered patients as planned.

The dispensary says Ohio patients have been waiting for processed products to hit the market since dispensaries opened in January, and they were hoping to bring such products to patients beginning on Wednesday.

“We are working through this challenge and hope to have a solution in the coming days,” the dispensary said.

They apologized to patients for the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused, and say they’re working with all parties involved to come up with a solution as quickly as possible.

The Botanist, at at 3840 Greentree Avenue SW in Canton, was one of the first dispensaries in the state to open on January 16th.