Canton Double Shooting Incident Turns Into Homicide Investigation
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve learned the young female victim in a double shooting in Canton Sunday evening has died.
29-year-old Shanee Betz of Canton passed away at Cleveland Clinic Mercy on Monday.
She and 25-year-old Jacob Hall were both shot in an incident in the 1800 block of Spring Avenue NE.
They were taken to the hospital from the shooting scene and dropped off in the parking deck.