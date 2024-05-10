Canton Duo Accused in Dollar Store Attack in City, Victim Hit With Hammer

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton couple is charged with felonious assault, with the young female accused of hitting a store clerk in the head with a hammer.

21-year-old Payton and 20-year-old Mannon Valentine: in Canton Municipal Court Friday morning.

Canton police say the duo also tried to hit the Waynesburg woman with their car.

The incident happened at the Dollar General Store on Cleveland Avenue NW at 21st Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim who is from Waynesburg was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

Two other people in the store had minor injuries.