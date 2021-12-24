Canton Engineering: Rebar to be Only Access Road to Amazon Warehouse
Route 62 at I-77. (ODOT)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Amazon fulfillment center in Canton will not be opening until sometime later next year.
But the city, ODOT and the developer are making plans for all the additional truck and employee traffic at the site of the former Skyland Pines Golf Course.
The only roadway in and out of the center will be Rebar Avenue NE, accessed from Route 62, according to city engineer Dan Moeglin.
There will be no access to Columbus Road NE, with the hope of reducing traffic in and near residential areas.
With that, a new traffic light and additional turn lanes will be added at Rebar and 62.
No word on the cost of that project yet.
The company plans to hire a thousand people there.