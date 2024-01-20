Canton Family Displaced as Friday Fire Does Heavy Damage

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number “seven” hasn’t been the lucky number for some Canton residents.

The city’s fire department reports a third fire last week on 7th Street NW.

This one displaces a woman and her three children.

The Canton Fire Department says the fire started on the porch of the home near Fulton Road on 7th.

It started when a child threw an incense stick into a trash container.

The fire spread to the inside of the house and even to a neighbor’s siding.

No injuries, says the CFD.

And no damage estimate yet.

But the fire department says the house cannot be occupied.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.