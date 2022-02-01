Canton Family Moves Into Habitat’s First ‘Zero Energy Ready’ Home
Courtesy Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Tyson family of Canton will be making monthly house payments like the rest of us.
But they don’t expect to ever get a gas or electric bill.
That’s because they just moved into Habitat for Humanity of East Central Ohio’s first “zero energy ready home”.
it was built with solar panels on the roof and with other sustainable materials and techniques.
Unlike most Habitat builds, a Green-based company that specializes in that kind of construction did the work.