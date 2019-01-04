Canton Felon Gets Prison For Gun Violation
By Matt Demczyk
|
Jan 4, 2019 @ 3:51 PM
(WHBC) – A Canton felon with a history of gang violence is heading back to prison for having a loaded gun on him when he was tased by police.

Jeremy D. Pleasant, 35, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison by a U.S. District Judge.

Pleasant pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Pleasant was released from state prison in January 2018 after serving seven years for shooting a rival gang member.

On March 24, 2018, Pleasant was a passenger in a car in Canton that was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Pleasant ran from the car and was tased.

Officers found a loaded Ruger 9 mm in his jeans pocket when he was arrested.

Pleasant was forbidden from having a firearm because of the 2011 conviction for felonious assault with a firearms specification, as well as a 2003 conviction for felonious assault with a firearm specification from another shooting.

