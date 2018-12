(WHBC) – When someone convicted of certain crimes at the state level is caught in possession of weapons, the federal government likes to step in.

Case in point: 35-year-old Riccardo Harris of Canton.

He’s been indicted for ‘being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition’ after his arrest on October 19 with a .40-caliber handgun and ammunition.

He has a previous conviction for aggravated robbery.