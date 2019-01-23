Canton Financial Advisor to Prison

There was the potential for over 300 years prison time on the 53 counts of securities fraud, but Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnett settled on 20 years time for 67-year-old Kimm Hannan at his sentencing hearing yesterday… Hannan says he’s innocent and will appeal; a jury found him guilty last week… The Jackson Township man was also ordered to pay $1.6 million in restitution, the amount the court says he took from clients of his downtown Canton securities firm between 2014 and 2017.