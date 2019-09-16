Canton Fire Displaces Residents of Apartment House
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Residents of an apartment house in NE Canton safely escaped a Sunday morning fire that did heavy damage.
Some of the residents of the six apartment units in the building are getting assistance from the American Red Cross.
The Canton Fire Department says the fire in the 600 block of Alexander Place NE just east of Cherry Avenue started in a first floor bedroom.
No cause or damage estimate yet.
They are investigating.
Firefighters say there were flames from the first floor to the attic when they arrived at 6 a.m. Sunday.
A few firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.