Canton Fire Victim Seeks Help on GoFundMe

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fire at a duplex in Canton last weekend has one occupant hoping to recoup some of her losses with a GoFundMe account.

Caitlin Allshouse is pictured on the website in her fire-damaged kitchen on 15th Street NW just off Fulton Road, seeking $1500.

Overall damage says the Canton Fire Department is $30,000.

Allshouse and her boyfriend were not home at the time of the fire, but the neighbors fortunately were, calling for help.

The Fire Prevention Bureau continues investigating.

No one was injured.