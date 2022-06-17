Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault
Victoria Carafelli (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton firefighter is on paid administrative leave, charged with breaking into the home of a co-worker and assaulting her.
26-year-old Victoria Carafelli is charged with aggravated burglary for breaking into the victim’s Canton home, going through a window where the two fought, according to the police report.
The victim required hospital treatment.
Carafelli is on supervised release.
The incident occurred last Friday.