      Weather Alert

Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault

Jim Michaels
Jun 17, 2022 @ 4:25am
Victoria Carafelli (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton firefighter is on paid administrative leave, charged with breaking into the home of a co-worker and assaulting her.

26-year-old Victoria Carafelli is charged with aggravated burglary for breaking into the victim’s Canton home, going through a window where the two fought, according to the police report.

The victim required hospital treatment.

Carafelli is on supervised release.

The incident occurred last Friday.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
5th Person Charged in Killing of 32-Year-Old Man Last Month
UPDATE: Ethan Liming Murder Suspects Jailed on Million Dollars Bond
STORM UPDATE: 20,000 Still Without Power in 3 Local Counties
Browns to Visit Hall of Fame Wednesday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On